Question A asks voters to examine Barnstable County government

In a year when the November ballot has a long list of ballot questions, in Barnstable County voters face an additional one.

Question A asks voters to create a 19-member commission that will solicit public opinion of how county government operates and suggest changes. The question has its supporters and detractors among long-time county government officials.

CAI's John Basile spoke with County Commissioner Mark Forest and County Assembly of Delegates member John Ohman about Question A.

