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Question A asks voters to examine Barnstable County government

CAI | By John Basile
Published October 23, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT
Voting
Jennette Barnes
Voting at the Marion Community Center on Election Day.

In a year when the November ballot has a long list of ballot questions, in Barnstable County voters face an additional one.
Question A asks voters to create a 19-member commission that will solicit public opinion of how county government operates and suggest changes. The question has its supporters and detractors among long-time county government officials.
CAI's John Basile spoke with County Commissioner Mark Forest and County Assembly of Delegates member John Ohman about Question A.
Local News
John Basile
Editor and reporter for CAI and host of Sittin' In CAI's series on musicians and the local music scene.
See stories by John Basile