Provincetown's first full-time fire chief rose through the ranks

Otaine Rance has a long and impressive resume as a firefighter/EMT and that's what helped him to be appointed as Provincetown's first full-time fire chief.

With a long list of qualifications including certification as an instructor in CPR, Advanced Life Support, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support, he also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of New Haven, and he is pursuing a master’s degree in accounting at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

Born in Jamaica, his professional training includes coursework in fire instruction, fire officer leadership, fire investigation, fire inspection, and chief fire officer responsibilities.

But what may serve him best in his new position is his deep knowledge of the Provincetown Fire Department and how it works. Chief Rance will have to guide the department as it continues the transition from a call fire department to one with full-time firefighter/paramedics while still maintaining a call force.

CAI's John Basile spoke with the chief.

