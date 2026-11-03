Cape voter turnout is strong on election day

Despite thousands of people voting early and by mail, Election Day on Cape Cod saw plenty of action at polling places.

As voters came and went from Precinct 3 in Hyannis in mid-morning, poll worker Lynn Perry said she expected to see even more voters as the day progressed.

“In another half hour or so it’s going to get crowded with lunch breaks and whatnot. When the lunch bunch shows up, that will be a crunch.”

Voters who spoke to CAI gave similar reasons for turning out. They want change. And President Donald Trump and his policies were in the thoughts of many.

“It’s the same issue everybody has. We have two more bad years to go, and do everything we can to put a cap on this character,” one man said outside the Precinct 5 polling place in Osterville.

At the same polling place, a young woman who was voting for the first time

“I think it’s really important. It’s our duty as citizens. And it’s really special to get to do this,” she said.

Was there one issue or candidate that got her to the polls?

“I think it’s that everything’s really polarized right now and it would be better if we could be more united as a country.”

At the Yarmouth Senior Center where voters from several precincts cast ballots, a man who identified himself as Granger said there was no one candidate he came out to support.

“A lot of important questions on the ballot. That’s about it. The questions.”

Another voter, Liz, had a similar motivation form voting.

“Probably a sense of obligation and some of the ballot questions more than anything.”

Yarmouth Town Clerk Mary Maslowski said turnout was running high. By noon, more than 37 percent of Yarmouth registered voters had cast ballots, either in person on election day, by voting early or by mail.

