A private funeral service was held in Hyannis Wednesday morning before a procession — led by a large group of motorcyclists, first responders and veterans — made its way down West Main Street, past the Barnstable High School and toward the cemetery in Bourne.

Johnson, who had lived in Centerville the last 15 years, died earlier this month at his home surrounded by family.

His funeral was held at Doane Beale and Ames, which was packed with friends, family, and dignitaries.

Johnson’s passing made national headlines in recent weeks as the oldest but also as one of the few remaining veterans who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. Military.com reported last year on the December 7 anniversary of Pearl Harbor that Johnson was one of 12 survivors still alive.

The Navy Veteran was 21years old when Japanese planes started their attack on the harbor in 1941. Johnson was below deck on the USS St. Louis, working on the ship’s boilers. In prior interviews, he said that he didn’t see any of the battle and didn’t come out from his work until the ship had successfully escaped out of the harbor.

He was also a witness to Japan's surrender during World War II as he served aboard the USS Iowa.

As noted by friends and family, he was always very humble about his service. The sentiment was evident in the many interviews Johnson provided in oral history projects.

“I wasn’t brave. I was just there,” he was quoted in one archival interview. “I just did what I was told. I did my job. That’s all the greatest generation did. They did what they were told, and that’s it.”

