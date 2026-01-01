Lindsay McKeon

Lindsay is an Account Manager for Local Corporate Sponsorships at CAI, where she works with businesses and organizations across Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and the South Coast to develop meaningful partnerships that support local journalism and public media.

A Falmouth native, Lindsay brings a strong connection to the Cape and a passion for the communities CAI serves. Prior to joining CAI, she graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Legal Studies and a minor in Business, where she was also a member of the Division IA UMass Dance Team.

Outside of work, Lindsay loves staying active, whether that’s taking a dance class, trying a new workout, or spending time outdoors. In the warmer months, she enjoys being on the water and making the most of Cape Cod summers, while winter often finds her on the ski slopes. An enthusiastic foodie, she loves discovering new restaurants, experimenting with recipes, and exploring new places whenever she gets the chance. Above all, she enjoys spending time with family and friends and embracing the coastal community she’s always called home.

