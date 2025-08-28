Fishing News: The fall run

This time on the fishing news, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor of On The Water magazine about a yearly event called the Fall Run.

It's when fishermen begin to anticipate the upcoming change of season when fish begin their journey back down the east coast. The fish are active, bait fish are plentiful and the fishing can be unpredictable.

One of the big players is the peanut bunker...juvenile menhaden....which bluefish and striped love to feed on.

We'll also hear what's biting this week and where.

It's on the Fishing News on CAI.

