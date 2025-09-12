Fishing news: All about freshwater

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor of On the Water magazine about freshwater fishing in Cape Cod's lakes and ponds.

As we move info fall, saltwater fishing begins to wind down and more attention is paid to fishing for smallmouth bass in places like Mashpee-Wakeby Pond. If you're looking for trout, try Peters Pond in Sandwich or Cliff Pond and Sheeps Pond in Brewster.

Largemouth bass and pickerel can likely be found anywhere there is more than five feet of water.

It's all in the fishing news on CAI.

