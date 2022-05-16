In this era of anti- government, politicians and municipalities have responded by turning to private companies for management of public resources. Across the country everything from prisons to highways, schools, and water infrastructure are controlled by private, for profit companies. What are the hidden economic, justice and social costs of privatization, and is it too late to return control to citizens? We talk with Donald Cohen, founder and executive director of In the Public Interest, a national research and policy center that studies public goods and services. His latest book is The Privatization of Everything: How the Plunder of Public Goods Transformed America and How We Can Fight Back.