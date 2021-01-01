Recording of event: CAI Celebrates 20 Years!
In the fall of 2000, CAI came on the air with the voice of our founder, Jay Allison.
Our purpose, he said, is community service; a sane and respectful place to talk; an ear on the rest of the world.
We celebrated our 20-year anniversary in November of 2020 with a virtual party where we heard from Jay and others.
Check out the celebration below.