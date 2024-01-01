Reinventing local news for Instagram

How do we reach an audience that doesn’t know we’re their local news source? That was a big question for CAI in 2023.

We have a dedicated loyal listenership: the NPR audience who switches us on to find out about daily news and important regional issues. But many people, especially younger people, aren’t familiar with NPR and don’t even know to go looking for us.

A lot of those people spend a lot of their time watching videos on Instagram. We wanted our news coverage in front of their eyeballs.

(tldr: website-and-video embeds, side-by-side, are at the bottom of this post; skip ahead to get right to them)

The plan

Within our small newsroom (2 full-time reporters and several part-timers), we decided to experiment with creating vertical videos to increase the reach of our reporting.

For this effort, we focused on the issue-based local reporting that is our strength. Along with filing a story for radio and the website, reporters also worked with our digital producer to script their story into a short (less than 90 seconds) hand-held video for Instagram.

They considered:



key elements of each story

graphics

transitions

captions

make it engaging!

Reporters then filmed themselves—which was important. We wanted the videos to feel authentic, as a reporter speaking directly to the viewer; and we couldn’t afford to assign camera operators, etc.

The reporters sent the raw video to the digital producer, who edited and added the video elements.

The results

A success. Our 7 experimental short videos in 2023 racked up 38,971 views in total. For our small station, in a small market, this was a lot of new-audience engagement being driven by our mission: reporting local news to the community.

We are continuing to make videos and encouraging our radio listeners to join us on this social media platform, as well.

What we learned

Video is not easy: Radio reporters, by necessity, have come to some peace with the sound of their own voices. Now we were asking them to put themselves in front of the camera. Ugh.

Radio stories are already built to be compressed for time. 90 seconds for a video? No problem. That’s twice as long as a typical news spot! We can do it.

Having a script template helps. Just as a radio story must have a narrative arc, which doesn’t need to be re-invented every time, so too does a short news video.

Having a video template helps. Create a video template for your station: logo, font for captions, typical transitions. Final editing is best done in the native Instagram app.

Reporters: get the right phone app. After some trial and error, we identified an app that allows reporters to use teleprompter and green screen functions, simplifying the process.

Examples below: website story is on left, vertical video is on the right.

Depending on your browser, the Instagram embed may not load: click into the block to see the short video.