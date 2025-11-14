© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Credit "3 Stones" by Kevin King
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: March 23, 2025

Published March 23, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The many ways the lobster industry is changing to adapt to climate change, a shifting workforce, and damage to fishing areas. From Foreign Policy's "The Catch: A Lobster's Tail."

8pm Major themes in the Billie Holiday "songbook." Including love and heartbreak.

9pm People who choose to physically stand in the way of war as human shields. On a special from Peace Talks Radio.

10pm “Red Lines and Zip Codes,” “English Man 471,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Stay Connected