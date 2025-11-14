Arts and Ideas: March 23, 2025

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The many ways the lobster industry is changing to adapt to climate change, a shifting workforce, and damage to fishing areas. From Foreign Policy's "The Catch: A Lobster's Tail."

8pm Major themes in the Billie Holiday "songbook." Including love and heartbreak.

9pm People who choose to physically stand in the way of war as human shields. On a special from Peace Talks Radio.

10pm “Red Lines and Zip Codes,” “English Man 471,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.

