Arts and Ideas: November 9, 2025

7pm True stories told live on the Moth Radio Hour. Stories of wise counsel, listening to your gut, and learning to practice what you preach. That’s produced by us right here at Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm The music of new Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Warren Zevon.

9pm It’s completely unethical to eat meat. Yes or no, that’s the debate this week.

10pm “James Bond, Birdwatcher” and more random stories, shuffled, on PRX Remix.

