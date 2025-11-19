© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Credit "3 Stones" by Kevin King
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: November 9, 2025

Published November 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories told live on the Moth Radio Hour. Stories of wise counsel, listening to your gut, and learning to practice what you preach. That’s produced by us right here at Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm The music of new Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Warren Zevon.

9pm It’s completely unethical to eat meat. Yes or no, that’s the debate this week.

10pm “James Bond, Birdwatcher” and more random stories, shuffled, on PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Stay Connected