Credit "3 Stones" by Kevin King
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: November 23, 2025

Published November 23, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of finding community and comfort—among neighbors, in church, and at the movies. That’s on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced by Viki Merrick and Jay Allison at Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm Remembering singer and songwriter Todd Snider, who died last week.

9pm Author interviews, book reviews, and recommendations from "Marginalia."

10pm "This Bowl Tastes Delicious," and more random stories, shuffled, on PRX Remix.

