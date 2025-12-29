Arts and Ideas: December 28, 2025

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories by and about the people who work behind the scenes. A bartender, an almost-cook, and a teacher. That’s on a new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm A musical journey through space and time with "Mister 1960, the Midcentury Millennial."

9pm International sanctions are not an effective policy tool. Yes or no, that’s the debate.

10pm Random stories, shuffled in a playlist, on PRX Remix.

