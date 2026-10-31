Arts and Ideas: October 11, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories about being Latino and Gay. Bringing a same-sex date home to meet a Cuban mother, a woman on her way to an Immigrant workers rights protest, and a man reconciling his gay identity with his dual citizenship. From Outright Radio.

8pm A new revelation forces federal investigators to close the case on New Bedford‘s "Codfather," in the concluding episode of GBH's podcast Catching the Codfather.

9pm Global ambient music, from The Relay Station.

10pm “Art and Motorcycles," and more good stories on shuffle with PRX Remix.

