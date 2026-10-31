Arts and Ideas: October 18, 2025

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories told live… Body transport, mysterious disappearances, and life-or-death crushes. That’s on a brand new Moth Radio Hour produced by Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm Musicians and songwriters share their favorite songs by Neil Young in a special by independent producer Paul Ingles.

9pm Checking up on the science behind sunscreen skepticism.

10pm “Will We Ever Find Alien Civilizations?," and more good stories on shuffle with PRX Remix.

