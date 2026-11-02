© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Credit "3 Stones" by Kevin King
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: November 1, 2026

Published November 2, 2026 at 3:08 PM EST

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm A woman shares what it was like growing up in a line of New England fishermen. That and other job-related stories on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced we in Woods Hole.

8pm Neil Young fans pick songs from the artist’s now 7-decade career. From independent producer Paul Ingles.

9pm Swing Voters & the Issues that Matter” an election special from NPR.

10pm “41 Hour Bus Ride” and more good stories on shuffle with PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Stay Connected