Arts and Ideas: November 1, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm A woman shares what it was like growing up in a line of New England fishermen. That and other job-related stories on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced we in Woods Hole.

8pm Neil Young fans pick songs from the artist’s now 7-decade career. From independent producer Paul Ingles.

9pm “Swing Voters & the Issues that Matter” an election special from NPR.

10pm “41 Hour Bus Ride” and more good stories on shuffle with PRX Remix.

