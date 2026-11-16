Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm “Making Waves” a special hour of live storytelling, with local scientists sharing personal stories. The Transom Story Lab hosted a group of 10 local scientists, and on the last night they got up on stage and told their stories during the Transom 25 Festival.

8pm Exploring Toni Morrison's writing, on the road. In a special from Random House.

9pm Portraits of two musicians: Jeff Buckley and Elly Stone.

10pm “What's the Future of Gene Editing?,” and more good stories on shuffle with PRX Remix.

