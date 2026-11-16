Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm A special episode of the Moth Radio Hour celebrating 25 years of Moth StorySLAMs, with some fan favorites. Jay Allison and Viki Merrick produce the Moth for Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm Veteran Ray Christian on what it means to be a man and a provider through true stories about military life. In a special from PRX.

9pm Cities should pull the plug on Flock Cameras – yes or no, that’s the debate.

10pm “Shirley Chisolm Unbought and Unbiased,” and more good stories on shuffle with PRX Remix.

