As tensions grew between the British and Patriots, Martha’s Vineyard tried to stay independent and neutral. Once war broke out, how did this unfold?

On The Point, we talk with Vineyard historian Tom Dresser about the people, events and places on Martha’s Vineyard that played a role in the American Revolution, plus the background on myths such as the Liberty Pole ladies and General Grey’s Raid. Dresser’s latest book is Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution.

Mindy Todd hosts.