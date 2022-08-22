© 2021
The Point

Healthy sleep habits for teens

Published August 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
According to the CDC, kids who don’t get enough sleep are at higher risk for many health problems, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, poor mental health, and injuries. They’re also more likely to have attention and behavior problems. Yet 6 out of 10 middle schoolers and 7 out of 10 high schoolers aren’t getting adequate sleep.
We talk with the authors of the book Generation Sleepless about the role of sleep in the developing brain, factors preventing kids from getting adequate sleep, and practical strategies to get them more.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
