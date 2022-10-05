© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Science for a green new deal

Published October 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
Science for a green new deal.jpeg
Book cover art

Eric Davidson's new book Science for a green new deal: Connecting Climate, Economics and Social Justice shows how "green new deal" thinking offers a framework for a convergence of natural sciences, social science, economics and community engagement to develop holistic policy solutions to the most pressing issues of the day. Davidson is a Professor in the Appalachian Laboratory at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Mindy Todd hosts this interview on The Point.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd