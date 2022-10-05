Science for a green new deal
Eric Davidson's new book Science for a green new deal: Connecting Climate, Economics and Social Justice shows how "green new deal" thinking offers a framework for a convergence of natural sciences, social science, economics and community engagement to develop holistic policy solutions to the most pressing issues of the day. Davidson is a Professor in the Appalachian Laboratory at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Mindy Todd hosts this interview on The Point.