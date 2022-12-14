© 2022
Alternative education within public education

By Mindy Todd
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST
IMG_3875.jpeg
J. Junker
/

On The Point, we start the hour with the Massachusetts Teacher of the year, Dani Charbonneau and hear about the alternative education program she created at the Martha’s Vineyard High School. Later, we talk with administrators from the Massachusetts Department of Education about alternative education programs across the state and what makes Project Vine on the Vineyard unique.
Mindy Todd hosts. Guests on the program are:
Dani Charbonneau- Massachusetts Teacher of the Year and Director of Project Vine at the MVRHS
Cliff Chuang- Senior Associate Commissioner at the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Lisa Harney, Drop-Out Prevention and Re-Engagement Specialist

Here's a link to schoolfinder
A link to "Teacher of the Year" Nomination Form
A link to DESE's Distinguished Educator Recognition Program
A link to Teacher and Principal Advisory Cabinets

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
