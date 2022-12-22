On The Point, an hour of seasonal music performed by musicians and vocalists with ties to our region. We hear from the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, The Falmouth Chorale and The Bart Weisman Klezmer Swing Group. Also Skylark, The Cranberry Shores Chorus, The Minnesingers and the Solstice Singers.

The following music can be heard during this hour:

"A Celtic Christmas", traditional Welsh and Irish carols, was arranged by Audrey Snyder 1998 This is a medley of two well-known carols. The piece starts with Suo Gan, a Welsh carol first recorded in print around 1800, and moves to the Wexford carol, an Irish song from the 16th century. And "Coventry Carol", a traditional English carol.

"My Love is Always Here" Alexandre Desplat 2010

This song can be heard coming from the church in the Christmas scene at Godric's Hollow in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1". It’s a lovely, peaceful lullaby with beautiful choral writing.

Ralph Vaughan Williams “Greensleeves”

Gustav Holst "In the Bleak Midwinter"

"And The Angels Sing", featuring Leslie Boyle from South Yarmouth on vocals with Lary Chaplan from Yarmouth Port on violin from the Cape Symphony.

"Dance The Night Away", featuring Leslie & Lary and composed by Lary Chaplan.

"Shalom"- Written by Dave and Jean Perry

"It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas"

"The Shepherd’s Carol"- Bob Chilcott, Skylark Vocal Ensemble

"Sir David Willcocks", Skylark Vocal Ensemble, Dana Whiteside

"Guillô, Pran Ton Tamborin", Bernard de la Monnoye (1641-1728)

"The Lord of the Dance", Sydney Carter (1950-2004)

"For unto us a child is born" from Handel's Messiah.