Management of our wastewater
The State of Cape Cod Waters is not good. Embayments, estuaries and fresh water ponds are all declining from excess nutrients in wastewater. On The Point, we discuss how many Cape towns have implemented comprehensive wastewater management plans, the promises and limitations of Alternative septic systems, and changes to Title V septic systems proposed by the Mass Department of Environmental Protection that would require upgrades to systems in nitrogen sensitive areas. Towns could be exempt from the septic regulations if they obtain watershed permits demonstrating they’re managing nitrogen.
Joining us:
Andrew Gottlieb, Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod
Brian Baumgartael, Senior Environmental Specialist with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center
Mark Ells, Town Manager in Barnstable
Mindy Todd hosts.
Here is a link to The Rich Earth Institute, mentioned on the program, for information about advancing the use of human waste as a resource.