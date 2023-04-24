On The Point, an interview with Bradley Onishi His book, Preparing for War, is about the layers of white supremacy, segregationist theologies and purity ideology that underpin the Christian Nationalism movement. Onishi takes us on a sweeping yet personal journey through modern American religious and political history to understand the violent, extremist strains of white Christian America that led to the January 6th insurrection. With insight from hundreds of interviews, deep scholarship, and his own escape from white Christian Nationalism, Onishi’s Preparing for War is a clear account of what happened and a warning about what is coming.

