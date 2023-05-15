© 2023
The Point

Life after High School

By Mindy Todd
Published May 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
Increasingly schools are being called upon to put students on a pathway for their post high school pursuits. What options are out there, how can schools help students find their niche and how early should students be thinking about a life long career? On The Point we discuss the balance between education and career development in schools.
Guests:
Ed Lambert, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education.
Career and College Pathways, MA Department of Education
Sara Ahern, Superintendent, Barnstable Public Schools
Elizabeth Freedman, Principal, Barnstable High School
Jack O’Malley, Career/Tech Ed Coordinator and Culinary Instructor, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School
Dale Fornoff, Director of Guidance at Dennis Yarmouth
Carol Woodbury, Superintendent of Dennis Yarmouth Schools
Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
