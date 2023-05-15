Life after High School

Increasingly schools are being called upon to put students on a pathway for their post high school pursuits. What options are out there, how can schools help students find their niche and how early should students be thinking about a life long career? On The Point we discuss the balance between education and career development in schools.

Guests:

Ed Lambert, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education.

Career and College Pathways, MA Department of Education

Sara Ahern, Superintendent, Barnstable Public Schools

Elizabeth Freedman, Principal, Barnstable High School

Jack O’Malley, Career/Tech Ed Coordinator and Culinary Instructor, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School

Dale Fornoff, Director of Guidance at Dennis Yarmouth

Carol Woodbury, Superintendent of Dennis Yarmouth Schools

Mindy Todd hosts.

