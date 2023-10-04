© 2023
The Point

Sustainability and adaptability at the Steamship authority

By Mindy Todd
Published October 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT
The Steamship Authority provides the most frequent daily service year-round between the mainland of Cape Cod and the Islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. On The Point, a conversation about opportunities to enhance sustainable operations for the Steamship Authority. What it would take to begin the transition to hybrid or electric vessels, including necessary infrastructure? How will future systems and vessels be more resilient to the changing climate? Mark Higgins, the Steamship Authority’s first Chief Operating Officer, joins our host Mindy Todd in the studio at CAI to discuss these issues and more.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
