Small boat commercial fishing

Commercial fishing has been part of this region’s culture and economy for generations. What is the future for local fishermen, given regulations, declining stocks and climate change? On The Point, we talk with members of The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Allianceabout their work with policy makers and scientists to protect the ecosystem and their livelihoods.

With us-

Aubrey Church – Policy Manager at the Fishermen’s Alliance and former research biologist with the Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation in Rhode Island.

Katie Curran – Economic Development Manager at the Fisherman’s Alliance. She also manages a permit bank program with the Cape Cod Fisheries Trust

Eric Hesse – Barnstable fisherman, past board President and current board member at the Fisherman’s Alliance.

Mindy Todd hosts.

