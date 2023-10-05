© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Small boat commercial fishing

By Mindy Todd
Published October 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
capecodfishermen.org

Commercial fishing has been part of this region’s culture and economy for generations. What is the future for local fishermen, given regulations, declining stocks and climate change? On The Point, we talk with members of The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Allianceabout their work with policy makers and scientists to protect the ecosystem and their livelihoods.
With us-
Aubrey Church – Policy Manager at the Fishermen’s Alliance and former research biologist with the Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation in Rhode Island.
Katie Curran – Economic Development Manager at the Fisherman’s Alliance. She also manages a permit bank program with the Cape Cod Fisheries Trust
Eric Hesse – Barnstable fisherman, past board President and current board member at the Fisherman’s Alliance.
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd