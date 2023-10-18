Funny movies and the psychology of humor

Watching a funny movie can be a welcome escape, bringing smiles and laughter to elevate your mood. On The Point, our panel of mental health experts and film critic Tim Miller talk about comedy in film, and the psychology of humor. We share what tops our lists as the funniest movies of all time, and we hear from listeners.

Guests on the program are: psychiatrist Dr. Marc Whaley, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, social worker Jenny Putnam, and film critic Tim Miller. Mindy Todd hosts.

