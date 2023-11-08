Music and science

Music has long been used adjacent to other subjects- for example we all learned to sing our ABC’s. But we’ve been slower to use music as a means to communicate concepts- or to integrate music education into other subjects. We talk with music educator Terry Wolkowicz about integrating music with science, and her collaborations with NOAA, WHOI, the Museum of Science and the Perkins School for the Blind. And we hear the ways music can deepen our understanding of concepts. Terry Wolkowicz is education director at the New Bedford Symphony and the founder ofSound Explorations