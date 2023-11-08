© 2023
The Point

Music and science

By Amy Vince
Published November 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST
Terry Wolkowicz in The Point studio, with her keyboard.
Music has long been used adjacent to other subjects- for example we all learned to sing our ABC’s. But we’ve been slower to use music as a means to communicate concepts- or to integrate music education into other subjects. We talk with music educator Terry Wolkowicz about integrating music with science, and her collaborations with NOAA, WHOI, the Museum of Science and the Perkins School for the Blind. And we hear the ways music can deepen our understanding of concepts. Terry Wolkowicz is education director at the New Bedford Symphony and the founder ofSound Explorations

Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
