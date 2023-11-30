© 2023
The Point

The delusion of controlling nature

By Mindy Todd
Published November 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST
Book cover art

As extreme weather becomes more common, humans are turning to engineering and technology to outwit nature. Unfortunately there are many unintended consequences of these strategies. On The Point, we talk with Stephen Robert Miller about some examples of these failures- from seawalls in coastal Japan to the reengineered waters in the Ganges River Delta. We discuss why working with nature is our best path forward. Miller's new book is Over the Seawall, Tsunamis, Cyclones, Drought and the Delusion of Controlling Nature. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
