The Point

Notorious pirates

By Mindy Todd
Published September 11, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book cover art
On The Point, author Eric Jay Dolin joins us to discuss his latest book Black Flags, Blue Waters: The Epic History of America’s Most Notorious Pirates. It takes us on a deep dive into pirates and their influence on the emergence of America. Pirates are part of our popular culture: children dress up as pirates for Halloween, and we see movies or visit theme parks based on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It’s all part of our romanticized version of the rakishly handsome, swashbuckling sailor who plies the high seas in search of treasure. The real story of piracy, particularly the pirates who operated off the coast of North America in the 18th and 19th centuries, is much more complicated.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
