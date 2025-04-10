The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative
The Trump administration is dismantling key actions of the federal government designed to address climate Change. However, there is still much we can do as individuals and on a regional level to curb carbon emissions and become more resilient to a changing climate. On The Point, we talk with Madison Sheppard, young adult climate activist, and Dan Wolf and Paul Niedzwiecki of the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative about the path forward. Mindy Todd hosts.