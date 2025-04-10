© 2025
The Point

The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative

By Mindy Todd
Published April 10, 2025 at 12:57 PM EDT

The Trump administration is dismantling key actions of the federal government designed to address climate Change. However, there is still much we can do as individuals and on a regional level to curb carbon emissions and become more resilient to a changing climate. On The Point, we talk with Madison Sheppard, young adult climate activist, and Dan Wolf and Paul Niedzwiecki of the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative about the path forward. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
