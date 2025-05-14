Updates on North Atlantic right whales
The critically endangered species, North Atlantic right whales, spend part of the year feeding in the waters around the Cape and Islands. They have already moved north, but researchers were able to collect data on their behavior and numbers while they were here.
Joining us on The Point is Dr. Michael Moore. He’s Emeritus Research Scholar at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and author of We are All Whalers.
