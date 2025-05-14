© 2025
The Point

Updates on North Atlantic right whales

By Mindy Todd
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT
The critically endangered species, North Atlantic right whales, spend part of the year feeding in the waters around the Cape and Islands. They have already moved north, but researchers were able to collect data on their behavior and numbers while they were here.
Joining us on The Point is Dr. Michael Moore. He’s Emeritus Research Scholar at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and author of We are All Whalers.
Links to great drone footage mentioned in the show
Links to more information about Mother and Calf pairs spotted this year
Link to Robots4Whales

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
