Improving E.R. treatment for overdose patients

New data from the Center for Disease Control shows that in 2024 overdose deaths in the US were down nearly 30 percent from the same time in 2023. Despite this positive news, overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans age 18-44. We talk with Jana Faiky whose son, Ahmad, died of an overdose 12 hours after leaving the ER for overdose. Then we discuss a new collaboration with first responders, Cape Cod Healthcare and Duffy Health Center to get overdose patients in the ER access to medication and follow up treatment.

With us

Bea Forrest- Executive Director of Behavioral Health at CCHC

Dr. Cathy Perkins- psychiatrist at CCHC

Danny Rodrigues- Director of Substance Use Disorder and Outreach Programs at Duffy Health Centers.

Resources for friends/family of those struggling with substance use disorder

Learn to Cope

Parents fighting Addiction

Support After a Death by Overdose