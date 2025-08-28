© 2025
The Point

Cape Cod Jazz: from Colombo to the Columns

By John Basile
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:11 AM EDT
On The Point, CAI’s John Basile, author of the book “Cape Cod Jazz From Colombo to the Columns,” talks about jazz greats who called the Cape home and plays some of their music. Starting in the 1970s, Cape Cod became home to a group of jazz musicians attracted to the peninsula by its relaxed lifestyle and creative community. None of these musicians were Cape natives, but they chose to live on the Cape while traveling to perform around the nation and around the world.

