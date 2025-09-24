© 2025
The Point

Books about space, stars and planets

By Mindy Todd
Published September 24, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
Sophie Blackall

It's The Point's monthly book show and the theme is space.
Peter Abrahams and Jill Erickson are looking up into the sky, as they talk about books involving space, stars, and astronomy. From Maria Mitchell, the Nantucket astronomer to The Little Prince on his own planet, we delvie into the mysteries that are all around us.
List of books from the program:
MARIA MITCHELL AND THE SEXING OF SCIENCE: AN ASTRONOMER AMONG THE AMERICAN ROMANTICS by Renee England
FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON: AND, A TRIP AROUND IT by Jules Verne
ORBITAL by Samantha Harvey
THE COLLECTED TALES AND POEMS OF EDGAR ALLAN POE by Edgar Allan Poe
STARRY NIGHT: ASTRONOMERS AND POETS READ THE SKY by David H. Levy
LITTLE PRINCE 75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION: INCLUDES THE HISTORY AND THE MAKING OF THE CLASSIC STORY by Antoine de
Saint-Exupéry
The Stars, and The Constellations, by H. A. Rey
Illustrator of the Grand Central Terminal ceiling … Sophie Blackall

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
