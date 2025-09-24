Books about space, stars and planets

It's The Point's monthly book show and the theme is space.

Peter Abrahams and Jill Erickson are looking up into the sky, as they talk about books involving space, stars, and astronomy. From Maria Mitchell, the Nantucket astronomer to The Little Prince on his own planet, we delvie into the mysteries that are all around us.

List of books from the program:

MARIA MITCHELL AND THE SEXING OF SCIENCE: AN ASTRONOMER AMONG THE AMERICAN ROMANTICS by Renee England

FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON: AND, A TRIP AROUND IT by Jules Verne

ORBITAL by Samantha Harvey

THE COLLECTED TALES AND POEMS OF EDGAR ALLAN POE by Edgar Allan Poe

STARRY NIGHT: ASTRONOMERS AND POETS READ THE SKY by David H. Levy

LITTLE PRINCE 75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION: INCLUDES THE HISTORY AND THE MAKING OF THE CLASSIC STORY by Antoine de

Saint-Exupéry

The Stars, and The Constellations, by H. A. Rey

Illustrator of the Grand Central Terminal ceiling … Sophie Blackall