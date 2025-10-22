Across cultures sound and rhythm have been used to ease suffering, promote healing, and calm the mind. In his new book, I HEARD THERE WAS A SECRET CHORD: Music as Medicine neuroscientist Daniel J. Levitin explores the curative powers of music, showing us how and why it is one of the most potent therapies today. We talk with Levitin about numerous studies on music and the brain, and how music can contribute to the treatment of a host of ailments, from neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, to cognitive injury, depression, and pain.

