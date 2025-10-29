Ghostly stories

BOO! The season where we pay a bit more attention to things that go bump in the night is here. On The Point's monthly book show, we hear about bewitched and haunting themes in stories and poems, from Edgar Allan Poe to Shirley Jackson to H.P. Lovecraft … you'll be spooked during this hour of radio.

Mindy Todd hosts Jayne Iafrate, past chair of Falmouth Reads Together and obituary writer for the Enterprise newspapers, and

Jill Erickson, reference librarian.

Jayne's list:

The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton

The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty

Carrie / The Shining / Holly by Stephen King

Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler

The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal, and Hysteria in 1692 Salem by Stacey Schiff

Companion Piece by Ali Smith

Jill's picks:

Novels and Stories by Shirley Jackson (Short story mentioned “The Summer People”) (Library of America Edition)

The Body Snatchers by Jack Finney

The House With A Clock In Its Walls by John Bellairs

Edward Gorey: his book cover art and design

Poetry and Tales by Edgar Allan Poe (Library of America Edition)

Poems Bewitched and Haunted by John Hollander

The New Annotated H.P. Lovecraft: Beyond Arkham edited by Leslie S. Klinger

Monster, She Wrote: the women who pioneered horror & speculative fiction by Lisa Kröger and Melanie R. Anderson

Listener picks

Joseph Conrad: The Turn of the Screw

Bram Stoker: Dracula

