Ghostly stories
BOO! The season where we pay a bit more attention to things that go bump in the night is here. On The Point's monthly book show, we hear about bewitched and haunting themes in stories and poems, from Edgar Allan Poe to Shirley Jackson to H.P. Lovecraft … you'll be spooked during this hour of radio.
Mindy Todd hosts Jayne Iafrate, past chair of Falmouth Reads Together and obituary writer for the Enterprise newspapers, and
Jill Erickson, reference librarian.
Jayne's list:
The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton
The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty
Carrie / The Shining / Holly by Stephen King
Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler
The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal, and Hysteria in 1692 Salem by Stacey Schiff
Companion Piece by Ali Smith
Jill's picks:
Novels and Stories by Shirley Jackson (Short story mentioned “The Summer People”) (Library of America Edition)
The Body Snatchers by Jack Finney
The House With A Clock In Its Walls by John Bellairs
Edward Gorey: his book cover art and design
Poetry and Tales by Edgar Allan Poe (Library of America Edition)
Poems Bewitched and Haunted by John Hollander
The New Annotated H.P. Lovecraft: Beyond Arkham edited by Leslie S. Klinger
Monster, She Wrote: the women who pioneered horror & speculative fiction by Lisa Kröger and Melanie R. Anderson
Listener picks
Joseph Conrad: The Turn of the Screw
Bram Stoker: Dracula