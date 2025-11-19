© 2025
The Point

The Psychology of Gratitude

By Mindy Todd
Published November 19, 2025 at 6:56 AM EST

We think about the things we are thankful for this time of year, but what if we did that daily? Researchers have found that adopting a daily habit of thankfulness makes us healthier and happier.

Our panel of mental health experts look at what the research tells us about physical and mental benefits of gratitude.

Guests on the program are Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, psychiatrist, Dr. Marc Whaley, psychiatrist, and Anne Geagon, social worker. Mindy Todd hosts.

This episode first aired on November 20, 2019.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
