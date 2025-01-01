Taste of the Earth Cooking Challenge

Novice foodies to restaurant chefs are invited to participate in this unique cooking contest, challenging chefs to present original dishes made exclusively from plant-based foods. This event takes place during the annual Honor the Earth Fair held at the Mashpee Wampanoag Government Center and sponsored by the Native Land Conservancy in partnership with the Mashpee Wampanoag Natural Resources Department.

Entry is limited to no more than 12 chefs. To reserve your spot at the table, use this link to find contest details, rules, and entry form.

This contest is to be judged by attendees at the Honor the Earth Fair who purchase a $10 tasting ticket.

CAI is a Media Sponsor.