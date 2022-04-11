Scotland's government has success solving generations of deforestation

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A century ago, Scotland had a problem. After generations of deforestation, only 6% of the Highlands were covered in trees. So the government decided to turn over a new leaf by planting more native plant species and managing woodlands more sustainably. So far, it's working. The U.K. paper The Statesman says 18% of Scotland is now forested land, a level not seen in nearly a thousand years. Seems like branching out really got them to the root of the problem. It's still MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.