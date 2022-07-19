Have you been involved with a state or federal execution? We want to hear from you

More than 1,000 people have been executed in the United States since 1976. If you, or someone close to you, was involved in carrying one of them out, NPR would like to hear from you.

Maybe you were one of the officers on the execution team who strapped the person sentenced to die to the chair in the death chamber. Maybe you were the warden, doctor or chaplain in the room. Maybe you were the executioner. Maybe you are currently employed by a state preparing for a future execution.

NPR would like to learn about how doing that job has impacted you. You may choose to remain completely anonymous when the story airs, but please provide your contact information below so that a reporter may follow up with you soon.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

