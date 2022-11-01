Mayor, watchdog react to news Connecticut alderman entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6th

The mayor of Derby, Connecticut, is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Gino DiGiovanni Jr, a Republican on the board of alders in Derby, recently confirmed to NBC Connecticut that he entered the U.S. Capitol during an attempt to overturn election results. DiGiovanni Jr. did not respond to a request for comment, but his colleague did.

“Politics pure and simple,” Mayor Richard Dziekan said in a written statement emailed to Connecticut Public. “If Gino we're not a elected [sic] Republican official it would have never seen the light of day.”

DiGiovanni was recently shown photographic evidence of him entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6 by NBC Connecticut investigative reporter Len Besthoff.

“I went inside there,” DiGiovanni Jr. told Besthoff on a recent TV report, “and I didn’t damage or break anything.”

Dziekan also notes that DiGiovanni wasn’t an elected official when he walked into the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The alderman won his seat the following November.

In response to Besthoff’s question of whether he thought the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election was stolen. DiGiovanni Jr. said “I think there’s some discrepancies there.”

A nonpartisan group attempting to hold public officials accountable for their roles in the storming of the U.S. Capitol says DiGiovanni’s behavior – and current status as an elected official – is “problematic.”

“It is highly problematic for elected officials who are supposed to hold positions of public trust to, not just disbelieve that we had a free and fair election, but to have engaged in a violent effort to overthrow a free and fair election,” said Donald Sherman, a senior vice president and chief counsel for a group called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington D.C.

Sherman says people like DiGiovanni should be prosecuted for violating federal law.

“This is probably a matter of when, not if, because the FBI has prioritized people that attacked police officers and other people who were engaged in either outwardly violent behavior or that were easily identifiable.”

Sherman says elected officials convicted after participating on January 6 should be removed from office.

Connecticut Public reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice to ask about DiGiovanni Jr. A USDOJ spokesperson said he wouldn’t comment on any ongoing January 6th investigations.

DiGiovanni Jr.’s “time is coming,” says Sherman.