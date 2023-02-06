McGovern and Neal want Biden to tout accomplishments at State of the Union

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Worcester, said President Biden needs to remind voters of his extensive record at the State of the Union tonight.

The speech comes as a new ABC Washington Post poll found a majority of Americans don't think President Biden has accomplished much.

But McGovern said the president's list of accomplishments is long.

"I mean, the largest investment to combat climate change, the biggest infrastructure bill since the creation of the interstate highway system, an economic policy that lifted millions and millions of children out of poverty, and bringing back jobs from overseas," McGovern said.

U.S, Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield said he hopes President Biden will talk about the strength of the economy.

"We're certainly coming off a good jobs report," he said. "I think our continued support for Ukraine, I assume the president will mention. The challenge that was presented by China this week I think should be acknowledged as well."

Neal said the speech is a prelude to the announcement that Biden he will run for reelection.