First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, again

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening after experiencing what her spokesperson said were mild symptoms.

President Biden – who is slated to travel to India on Thursday for the G20 --tested negative, the White House said. He will be tested regularly this week.

This is the second time that Jill Biden, 72, has had COVID. Last August, she came down with the virus while vacationing with the president and their family on Kiawah Island, S.C. After a course of Paxlovid treatment she then tested positive.

The president last tested positive for COVID in July 2022.

The Bidens spent time together this weekend, first traveling to Live Oak, Fla. to view hurricane recovery efforts, then to their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

The president is back at the White House after traveling to Philadelphia today to celebrate Labor Day, while the first lady has remained in Rehoboth Beach.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

