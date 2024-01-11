Adults younger than 21 cannot be sentenced to life without parole, Mass. high court rules

In a landmark split ruling, Massachusetts' highest court declared it unconstitutional for judges to sentence anyone under the age of 21 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The closely watched case is believed to make Massachusetts the first state in the country to eliminate such sentences for people considered "emerging adults."

Prior to this ruling, the state prohibited only those 18 and younger from being sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

"The court is courageous," said attorney Ruth Greenberg who brought the case to the state Supreme Judicial Court. "We are the first court in the country where a punishment of life without parole is categorically prohibited for people under 21. It was a carefully considered opinion. The court followed the science and did the right thing — and other courts, I'm confident, will follow."

The case involved Sheldon Mattis, who was convicted in the 2011 fatal shooting of Jaivon Blake in Dorchester. Mattis was 18 at the time of the shooting and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Mattis had given a gun to Nyasani Watt, who shot Blake, but because Watt was then under 18, he was deemed eligible for parole after 15 years.

In Thursday's 4-3 ruling, the justices cited several factors underlying the court's decision. Chief among them was discussion of scientific data and evidence that supports the idea that young adult brains are still developing.

"Advancements in scientific research have confirmed what many know well through experience: the brains of emerging adults are not fully mature," the justices wrote. "Specifically, the scientific record strongly supports the contention that emerging adults have the same core neurological characteristics as juveniles have."

The ruling said the justices "do not diminish the severity of the crime of murder in the first degree, because it was committed by an emerging adult."

But, they argued, young adults should have an opportunity for release because courts must recognize the "unique characteristics" of emerging adults that render them "constitutionally different" from adults when it comes to sentencing, and grant them the opportunity to obtain release "based on maturity and rehabilitation."

Calling the high court a "national leader on many different systemic issues," Anthony Benedetti, chief counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, wrote in an email to WBUR that the opinion "does not mandate release," but it does require parole boards to consider release under supervision for people who committed crimes as young adults. He added that public defenders "stand ready to represent those who are eligible for parole and give our clients a chance to be productive members of society."

It's estimated that some 300 people in Massachusetts are serving sentences of life without parole for murders committed before they were 21 years old.

"We want to thank the SJC for following the science and the law in coming to this extremely important decision," Benedetti wrote in his statement. "It is now unconstitutional to give late adolescents a life-without-parole sentence, and that is important because it shows that ours is a legal system that believes in rehabilitation, not simply in applying draconian, die-in-prison punishments to young, vulnerable people."

Correction: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this story's headline contained an error. It has been updated to reflect that the ruling only applies to people convicted of crimes younger than age 21 — and not 21 year olds. The headline has been updated. We regret the error.

This story was originally published by WBUR. It was shared as part of the New England News Collaborative.

