The Obamas have endorsed Harris, capping a week where Democrats embraced her

By Tamara Keith
Published July 26, 2024 at 6:21 AM EDT
Vice President Harris and former President Barack Obama attend a March 23, 2010 White House event marking the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Vice President Harris and former President Barack Obama attend a March 23, 2010 White House event marking the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have thrown their weight behind Vice President Harris' push to become the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election.

The endorsement, announced by her campaign in a video, caps a week where the vast majority of people involved in the Democratic party, including convention delegates, lined up behind Harris after President Biden announced on Sunday that he was abandoning his bid for a second term.

In the video, which appears to be shot from the campaign trail this week, Harris answers a call from the Obamas on her cell.

"We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," the former president is heard saying.

Since leaving office, Obama has proven to be a fundraising powerhouse for Democrats. He raised more than $25 million for the Biden-Harris campaign at a star-studded fundraiser in New York in March followed by another in Los Angeles in June that raised more than $28 million.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
