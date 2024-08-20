© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PFAS firefighting foam spills into environment after accidental discharge in Brunswick

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published August 20, 2024 at 6:10 PM EDT
Picnic Pond in Brunswick was left covered in firefighting foam containing harmful PFAS chemicals after a fire suppression system accidentally discharged at the nearby former Brunswick Naval Air Base.
Steve Walker
/
Maine Public
Picnic Pond in Brunswick was left covered in firefighting foam containing harmful PFAS chemicals after a fire suppression system accidentally discharged at the nearby former Brunswick Naval Air Base.

Over 1,600 gallons of firefighting foam containing hazardous PFAS "forever chemicals" spilled in Brunswick early Monday morning after a fire suppression system malfunctioned at the former Brunswick Naval Air Base.

The foam was discharged in a hanger at what's now the Brunswick Executive Airport before entering the sewer and storm water systems. The firefighting foam, AFFF, contains PFAS chemicals that smother jet fuel fires.

Steve Walker is the Director of the Brunswick-Topsham Landtrust which owns a nature preserve next door to the airport. He said one of the nearby ponds had foam that was four to eight feet deep.

Steve Walker
/
Maine Public
Another view of the firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals seen at Picnic Pond in Brunswick.

"There was a large black outlet pipe, just discharging, pumping, basically foam out in the downstream side of the pond," Walker said. "So the entire stream bed was covered in this thick foam, getting up into the tree branches. It was so, so high. And then later this afternoon, as the wind started kicking in, the stuff went airborne."

Firefighting foam containing PFAS materials are blown into the air by the wind at Picnic Pond in Brunswick, ME.
Steve Walker
/
Maine Public
Firefighting foam containing PFAS materials are blown into the air by the wind at Picnic Pond in Brunswick, ME.

Clean up efforts by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection are underway.

Professor Matthew Klingle, an environmental historian at nearby Bowdoin College and Director for the Environmental Studies Program, said the chemicals are linked to serious health risks and are nearly indestructible in nature.

"To me, the bigger concern is not the immediate cleanup, but the fact that this is going to add to the already not insignificant amount of PFAs and other dangerous chemicals that are in the soils and the waters," Klingle said.

The former Naval Air Base now functions as the Brunswick Executive Airport. Maine restricted the use of A-Triple-F back in 2021. Public documents show the Navy had planned to remove the foam from the hanger by October of this year.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
See stories by Nick Song